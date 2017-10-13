Play

Giants' Landon Collins: Questionable for Sunday

Collins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but he's expected to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Collins has started the season hot, racking up a team-high 37 tackles (29 solo) and added a forced fumble. It's a good sign that he's expected to play, since the defense will likely be called upon to pick up the slack of a banged-up offensive unit. Beware, though, that Collins could be limited in his game play, and at that point Nat Berhe would snag the remaining snaps.

