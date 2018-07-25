Giants' Landon Collins: Says he's 100 percent

Collins (forearm) believes he's 100 percent healthy, but he also acknowledged that the Giants may want to ease him into action during training camp, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Collins underwent surgery on his broken forearm in December and had a follow-up procedure in late April, eventually making it back for limited participation in individual drills during OTAs and June minicamp. He doesn't seem to be much danger of missing Week 1, even if the Giants opt for a cautious approach throughout training camp and the preseason. The fourth-year safety is well established as an elite IDP, averaging 7.3 tackles per game for his career.