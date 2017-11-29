Giants' Landon Collins: Second straight 15-tackle game
Collins made 15 tackles (13 solo) against the Redskins on Thursday.
Collins now has 30 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in the last two games. Some of this is due to the absences of linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle) and Calvin Munson (quadriceps) but Collins has been strong his whole career, beginning with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons. Goodson and Munson could both return in Week 13, but Collins is still a solid play going forward.
