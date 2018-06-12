Giants' Landon Collins: Sheds non-contact jersey for part of Tuesday
Collins (forearm) sported a regular jersey during individual drills but was held out of team drills at minicamp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Collins shed his non-contact jersey during portions of OTAs but put it back on when the team took to team drills. He appears to be full go for the start of mandatory minicamp and should resume his duties as a starting safety entering his contract year in 2018.
