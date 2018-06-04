Giants' Landon Collins: Sheds non-contact jersey

Collins (forearm) shed his non-contact jersey for Monday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Collins has been going through individual work over the last week or so, but appears ready to rejoin the team in full after ditching the non-contact jersey. It was already reported that Collins, who broke his forearm last December, was expected back for the team's mandatory minicamp that starts June 12, so this is simply further confirmation that he's likely to do so.

