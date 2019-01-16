Giants' Landon Collins: Skipping Pro Bowl
Collins (shoulder) will not play in the Pro Bowl due to injury, Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports.
Collins presumably remains on the mend from December shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left arm. He will be replaced by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Would play under franchise tag•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Getting season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Headed for IR•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Likely needs surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Considering season-ending surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...