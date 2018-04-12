Giants' Landon Collins: Slated for second surgery

Collins confirmed Wednesday that his surgically repaired right forearm isn't healing as hoped and indicated that he would require another medical procedure, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Collins was first diagnosed with a fractured forearm in late December, but after going under the knife soon after, the hope was that the safety would be ready to go for Organized Team Activities. That's now off the table with a second surgery on tap, as he'll need 6-to-8 weeks to recover before being cleared for full football activity. That timetable would put Collins on track to be available for training camp, though the Giants would more than likely take it easy on the 24-year-old in their first couple weeks of practices. In addition to returning from the physical setback, Collins will also face the challenge of getting up to speed with the defensive scheme new coordinator James Bettcher will deploy in 2018. Regardless of whether Bettcher opts for a 4-3 or 3-4 base defense or a hybrid of the two, Collins, who has topped 100 tackles in each of his three NFL seasons, is expected to be the centerpiece.