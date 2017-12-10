Giants' Landon Collins: Sports boot after game

Collins has a boot on his left ankle after Sunday's game against the Cowboys and said it's a mild sprain, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

This is the same ankle that he suffered a high-ankle sprain to earlier in the season, but Collins sounds optimistic about his health going forward. The young stud surpassed 100 tackles for the third time in his career in as many years, so having him ready for Week 15's game against the Eagles would be useful. If he can't go, expect Nat Berhe and Andrew Adams to see increases in their defensive snap counts.