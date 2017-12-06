Giants' Landon Collins: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Collins recorded nine tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed and recovered a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Collins snapped his two-week streak of 15-tackle performances but still managed to play a major role on defense for the Giants. Although the safety dropped an interception, Collins still managed to recover Johnny Holton fumble in the contest. The Giants were without cornerbacks Eli Apple (hip) and Janoris Jenkins (ankle) -- who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Collins will have to continue to make plays as the leader of the secondary, especially if both cornerbacks are out again this Sunday in Denver.