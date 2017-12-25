Giants' Landon Collins: Suffers broken forearm

Collins suffered a broken forearm during Sunday's game against Arizona and will miss the Giants' Week 17 game against Washington, New York Post writer Paul Schwartz reports.

Collins' injury is a painful one that will require some recovery time, but his availability beyond Week 17's meaningless Giants finale is fully assured. The timing was relatively fortunate in that sense, uncomfortable as Collins will be in the meantime.

