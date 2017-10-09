Giants' Landon Collins: Suffers minor injury
Collins had eight solo tackles Sunday but left the game briefly after getting kicked in the leg.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious at first glance, but we'll see whether he shows up on the injury report this week.
