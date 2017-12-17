Giants' Landon Collins: Taking the field Sunday

Collins (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.

Rarely does a player enter the weekend with a doubtful designation and actually achieve active status, but Collins did just that Week 15. The final call was seemingly made by the team's training staff, who took in his pregame workout Sunday, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Collins will thus avoid the first DNP of his career as he looks to build upon his 102-tackle campaign.