Giants' Landon Collins: Ties for team high in tackles Sunday
Collins posted six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Collins finished tied with fellow defensive stars Alec Ogletree and Janoris Jenkins for a team-high in tackles, and all three were the only Giants to play every snap on defense. Collins is still considered one of the best safeties in the NFL and is off to a decent start in 2018 with 11 total tackles through the first two weeks.
