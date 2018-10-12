Giants' Landon Collins: Totals 10 tackles

Collins led the Giants with 10 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Collins has led the defense in tackles each of the last five games but team success continues to be limited by a Giants offense that provided the Eagles a short field twice within the first quarter. The 25-year-old should continue to be one of the top IDP options as the team heads to Atlanta for Week 7.

