Giants' Landon Collins: Totals 10 tackles
Collins led the Giants with 10 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.
Collins has led the defense in tackles each of the last five games but team success continues to be limited by a Giants offense that provided the Eagles a short field twice within the first quarter. The 25-year-old should continue to be one of the top IDP options as the team heads to Atlanta for Week 7.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Ties for team high in tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Moving around•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Says he's 100 percent•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Sheds non-contact jersey for part of Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...