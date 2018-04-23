Giants' Landon Collins: Undergoes second forearm surgery

Collins underwent surgery on his right forearm Monday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

The surgery comes just a month after Collins suggested he was 100 percent healthy. While that doesn't appear to be the case, the expectation is that the Giants' defensive catalyst will only be sidelined 6-8 weeks, meaning he should be fully ready to go for the season opener. The two-time Pro Bowler has a stranglehold over both Michael Thomas and Ryan Murphy at the strong safety spot.