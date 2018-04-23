Giants' Landon Collins: Undergoes second forearm surgery
Collins underwent surgery on his right forearm Monday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
The surgery comes just a month after Collins suggested he was 100 percent healthy. While that doesn't appear to be the case, the expectation is that the Giants' defensive catalyst will only be sidelined 6-8 weeks, meaning he should be fully ready to go for the season opener. The two-time Pro Bowler has a stranglehold over both Michael Thomas and Ryan Murphy at the strong safety spot.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...