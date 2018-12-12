Giants' Landon Collins: Undergoes successful surgery

Collins (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday and it went off without a hitch.

Collins will miss the remainder of 2018 because of the shoulder injury, but there's nothing to suggest he won't be ready by the time the 2019 campaign begins firing up. The fourth-year safety could hit free agency this offseason, if he doesn't reach a contract extension with the Giants before then, and would likely be a valued commodity on the open market.

