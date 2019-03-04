Giants' Landon Collins: Unlikely to be tagged

The Giants likely won't use the franchise tag on Collins (shoulder), Ian Rapoport and Kimberley Jones of NFL Network report.

The Giants have approximately $27 million in cap space to work with this offseason, but it appears the front office isn't willing to devote the amount needed ($11.15 million) by placing the aforementioned tag on the safety. Such a decision will be made by 4 PM on Tuesday, at which point Collins will be available when free agency kicks off March 13. In four pro campaigns, he's averaged 7.4 tackles per game, which pro rates to 119 across a 16-game slate.