Giants' Landon Collins: Week 16 status up in air
Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Collins (ankle) is "hopeful" that he'll play Sunday at Arizona, but the team will "be careful" with its starting strong safety, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Collins brushed off a doubtful designation to take the field Week 15 against the Eagles, only to depart in the first half after aggravating his left ankle injury. His lack of practice reps Wednesday shouldn't be cause for concern yet, as he kicked off last week's game preparation in the same manner. Nevertheless, Collins will likely have to prove he's healthier this week than last in order to be cleared by team trainers.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Aggravates ankle injury Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Taking the field Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Doubtful to face Eagles•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Limited Thursday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Looking unlikely for Week 15•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Sports boot after game•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...