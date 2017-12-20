Giants' Landon Collins: Week 16 status up in air

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Collins (ankle) is "hopeful" that he'll play Sunday at Arizona, but the team will "be careful" with its starting strong safety, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Collins brushed off a doubtful designation to take the field Week 15 against the Eagles, only to depart in the first half after aggravating his left ankle injury. His lack of practice reps Wednesday shouldn't be cause for concern yet, as he kicked off last week's game preparation in the same manner. Nevertheless, Collins will likely have to prove he's healthier this week than last in order to be cleared by team trainers.