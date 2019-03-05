Giants' Landon Collins: Won't be tagged

The Giants have informed Collins (shoulder) he won't receive a franchise tag, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The team technically can still sign Collins to a long-term contract, but this decision suggests he's as good as gone, making him one of the top players available in free agency when the new league year begins March 13. Collins should make a full recovery from Dec. 11 labrum surgery before the start of training camp.

