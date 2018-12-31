Giants' Landon Collins: Would play under franchise tag
Collins (shoulder) said Tuesday he would be willing to play under the franchise tag if necessary, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Collins missed the final four games of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery and is set to hit free agency in 2019, though the Giants could retain his rights with the franchise tag. The 2015 second-round pick also expressed a desire to remain in New York and is hopeful for an extension, but didn't give any indication he would consider a holdout if tagged. The 25-year-old would likely be fairly sought after if allowed to reach the open market.
