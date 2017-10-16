Play

Giants' Landon Collins: Zero tackles

Collins (ankle) played Sunday night against the Broncos but failed to rack up a single tackle all game. He did have an interception, however.

Normally one of the team's top tacklers Collins didn't record even an assist, and we have to imagine his ankle injury was a factor. Check back on his practice status this week, but when healthy, Collins is one of the elite IDPs at the safety spot.

