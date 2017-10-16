Giants' Landon Collins: Zero tackles
Collins (ankle) played Sunday night against the Broncos but failed to rack up a single tackle all game. He did have an interception, however.
Normally one of the team's top tacklers Collins didn't record even an assist, and we have to imagine his ankle injury was a factor. Check back on his practice status this week, but when healthy, Collins is one of the elite IDPs at the safety spot.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.