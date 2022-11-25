Cager reeled in one of two targets for 20 yards Thursday in the Giants' 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

In the continued absence of Daniel Bellinger (eye), Cager remained the Giants' top tight-end option, logging 26 offensive snaps. However, work at the position was spread out fairly evenly in the contest, with Chris Myarick gaining 23 yards on one reception while logging 22 offensive snaps and Tanner Hudson recording one catch for 10 yards on 12 offensive snaps. None of the three has been consistently productive during Bellinger's absence, and with the rookie tight end nearing a return, it's likely only a matter of time before Cager sees his meager opportunities take a hit.