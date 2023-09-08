Cager (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Cager was listed as limited on all three of the Giants' Week 1 injury reports due to an ankle issue, but it won't impact his availability for the season opener. Meanwhile, Darren Waller, the team's top tight end, made an appearance on Friday's report with a hamstring concern that leaves him questionable for Sunday. If Waller ends up being limited or out this weekend, Cager and Daniel Bellinger figure to benefit considering the likely elevated snap counts for both players.