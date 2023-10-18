The Giants cut Cager on Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
In a corresponding move, the Giants signed guard Justin Pugh to their active roster. Cager had played just 24 offensive snaps over five games with the Giants in 2023, recording two receptions for 17 yards over that span.
