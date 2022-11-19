The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Cager will be elevated for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.