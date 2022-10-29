The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Cager signed a practice-squad deal with the Giants in mid-October after being waived by the Jets. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener for the Jets but failed to haul in his only target and didn't see the field after Week 1. With Daniel Bellinger (eye) out, the Giants are expected to rotate tight ends frequently, but it remains unclear how big Cager's role will be during his first appearance with the Giants.