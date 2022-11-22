Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The 25-year-old was elevated for the third game in a row, as he continued to serve as the Giants' top tight end with Daniel Bellinger (eye) still sidelined Week 11. As a result, Cager logged season highs in receptions (two), receiving yards (20) and targets (three) while playing the vast majority of New York's offensive snaps (56) ahead of Tanner Hudson (12) and Chris Myarick (eight). While this outing marked Cager's last available elevation from the Giants' practice squad, he's likely played himself into a spot on the team's active roster.
