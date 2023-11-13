Cager caught one of two targets for a 10-yard touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-5 tight end was also targeted in the end zone by undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito on an earlier play that fell incomplete, but the duo ended up connecting for the Giants' first points of the game midway through the third quarter. Cager hadn't even seen a target since Week 1, but with Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve for at least three more games, both Cager and Daniel Bellinger figure to see increased looks -- and while the latter posted more yards Sunday, Cager's red-zone usage arguably makes him the more intriguing fantasy option.