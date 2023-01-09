Cager caught eight of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

With the Giants resting most of their starters for Week 18 after having been eliminated from the playoffs, Cager wound up being starting QB Davis Webb's favorite option on the afternoon, leading the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. It was a career-best performance for the journeyman tight end, but he'll remain a depth option for whatever team brings him aboard in 2023.