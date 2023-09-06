Cager (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Cager will contribute mostly on special teams and goal-line situations should he be able to suit up for Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10. He won the No. 3 tight end spot behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger after his main competition Chris Myarick was placed on injured reserve for a fractured hand before final roster cuts.
More News
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Three catches in preseason finale•
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Remains inactive•
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Catches one pass Thursday•
-
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Joins active roster•