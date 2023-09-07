Cager (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's possible the Giants are just playing it safe with Cager, who won the third tight end spot after Chris Myarick went onto IR with a fracture in his hand. If his ankle injury is severe enough to keep him out of his team's opener, that would likely mean more snaps for sophomore fourth-rounder Daniel Bellinger.