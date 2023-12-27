Cager (groin) did not participate at the Giants' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Cager missed Monday's loss at Philadelphia due to a groin injury, and his availability for Week 17 now seems to be in jeopardy too. If he can't get back to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined Sunday.
