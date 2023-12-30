The Giants placed Cager (groin) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Cager was expected to miss his second game in a row in Week 17 after being listed as doubtful, but it now seems as if New York has decided to shut down the fourth-year pro for the remainder of the season. Barring any signings or practice squad elevations, the Giants will go into their final two games with Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger as the only two tight ends on their active roster.