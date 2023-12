Cager went without a target while playing nine of 56 snaps on offense Monday in the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers.

Since drawing a pair of targets in the Giants' blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 10, Cager hasn't earned a look in the passing game in any of New York's ensuing three games. Cager should remain active on game days so long as Darren Waller (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, but look for fill-in starter Daniel Bellinger to continue to dominate the snaps at tight end.