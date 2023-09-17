Cager (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Cager played 16 offensive snaps in a blowout loss Week 1 against Dallas and finished with two catches on two targets for 17 yards. However, he's being held out Week 2 in Arizona. Cager figures to see limited opportunities this season with Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger ahead of him on the tight-end depth chart.