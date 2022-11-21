Cager caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Lions.

Cager didn't do anything exceptional on offense, but he was the only Giants tight end with a target in the contest. The 25-year-old has emerged as New York's top tight end with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks, but his opportunities could take a significant hit if Daniel Bellinger (eye) is able to return to action on Thanksgiving against Dallas.