Cager (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles.
Cager will be sidelined for the second consecutive week. With Daniel Bellinger now healthy, and the former also currently behind Nick Vannett and Chris Myarick on the team's positional depth chart, Cager will likely need an injury, or to prove himself in practice to earn a chance to suit up Week 15 against the Commanders.
