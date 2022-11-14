Cager hauled in both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 10 win over the Texans.

Prior to Sunday, Cager had seen action in only two games this season and hadn't caught a pass since his rookie 2020 campaign. As such, it's reasonable to assume that few had the 25-year-old tabbed as scoring the game's first touchdown, but that's just what he did when he hauled in a nine-yard score midway through the first quarter. Cager has been activated from the practice squad for each of New York's past two games, but it's uncertain if he'll have a role if Daniel Bellinger (eye) returns to action in Week 11.