Cager played 16 total snaps -- 13 on special teams and three on offense -- in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

After he was a healthy inactive for the Week 2 win over the Cardinals, Cager has suited up in each of the Giants' last four games. However, he's seen most of his playing time on special teams and will continue to have a minimal role on offense while both of the Giants' top two tight ends -- Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger -- are available.