Cager caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Saturday's exhibition loss to the Jets.

Cager started the game for New York with both Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger not suiting up. Cager has been in a battle with Chris Myarick for the Giants' third tight-end role, but the latter suffered a hand fracture Saturday, which may have cemented Cager's inclusion on the initial 53-man roster. He's unlikely to see much action on offense behind Waller and Bellinger, though Cager is also expected to contribute on special teams.