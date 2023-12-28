Cager (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old tight end missed the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Eagles with this groin issue, and after beginning the team's week of practice with an estimated DNP, he was able to return to the field in a limited fashion Thursday. Unless Cager is able to practice in full Friday, he's expected to carry an injury designation into New York's Week 17 affair.