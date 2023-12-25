Cager (groin) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Cager didn't practice Thursday or Friday but was given a questionable designation. The severity of the groin injury remains unclear, but the backup tight end will miss his first game since Week 8. Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger are the only healthy tight ends on the Giants' active roster for Week 16.