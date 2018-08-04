Giants' Leonard Johnson: Signs with Giants
The Giants inked Johnson to a contract Friday, the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson has a long tenure as a contributor in the NFL, playing 673 snaps on defense for the Bills last season. He will need to perform well in camp to receive snaps again this fall, but Johnson does have experience on his side.
