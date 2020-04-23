The NFLPA is expected to file a grievance on Williams' behalf as he seeks to be designated as a defensive end rather than a defensive tackle on his franchise tag, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The difference in salary is $1.7 million - $17.8 for DE versus $16.1 for DT. Williams seems to be arguing that his pass-rushing chops equate to the former, even though his pressure count -- he's had at least 16 in each of his five pro seasons -- didn't translate to the sack department (he managed just 0.5 in 2019). There's precedent for such cases, as Jimmy Graham attempted to be designated as a wide receiver in 2014. Ultimately, the tight end's request was seen before an independent arbitrator, who ruled in the NFL's favor. Once the current grievance is filed, Williams should get a similar day in court.