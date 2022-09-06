The Giants converted $17.9 million of Williams' (arm) base salary into a signing bonus Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPNd reports.
New York creates $11.9 million of much needed salary cap space for the 2022 campaign with the transaction. Williams, who is trending in the right direction for Sunday's regular-season opener in Tennessee despite tending to a brace on his left arm, is coming off a 6.5-sack campaign after having recorded 11.5 sacks in 2020.
