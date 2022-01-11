Williams had another solid season for the Giants, finishing third in tackles (82) among defensive ends while notching 6.5 sacks.
Williams did finish the year with an eight-game sack drought, but chalk that up in part to opposing teams having leads all game and rarely being in must-throw situations. Williams' tackle numbers and even the modest sack totals are strong for a 3-4 defensive end, and he should reprise his role as a key player in the team's defense for 2022.
