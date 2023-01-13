Williams doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams didn't play in Week 18 due to a neck injury, but he'll return to action during Sunday's wild-card matchup. Per Leonard, the Giants didn't list any players as questionable, doubtful or out, so they should be at full strength against Minnesota. Williams had just 2.5 sacks across 12 appearances this season, but the veteran defensive end's presence should still be a major boost to New York's pass rush.