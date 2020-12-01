site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Leonard Williams: Collects another sack
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams recorded two tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Bengals.
Williams has now racked up three sacks in his last four contests, putting him at six sacks through 11 contests in 2020. He's also tallied 36 tackles (18 solo) over that stretch.
