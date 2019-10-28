The Giants acquired Williams from the Jets on Monday in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a fifth-round selection in 2021, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2015 first-round pick has seen his performance decline steadily since he posted 68 tackles and seven sacks in his second NFL campaign, but the Giants will see if a change in scenery can help him rediscover the promising form he showed earlier in his career. Williams should step into the starting lineup right away in the Giants' Week 9 game against the Cowboys, giving the organization a half of a season with to evaluate him for a potential contract extension before he hits free agency next March.