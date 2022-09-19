Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
More News
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Leaves early with injury•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Records five tackles Week 1•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set to play Week 1•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Agrees to restructure•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Expects to be ready for Week 1•